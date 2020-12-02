UAE National Day: Dubai's Museum of the Future lights up in colours of the flag
Photos by Shihab/Khaleej Times
Published on December 2, 2020 at 00.01
Dubai's Museum of the Future was lit up with the colours of the UAE flag on Tuesday evening.
The spectacular light show kick-started the UAE's celebrations for its 49th National Day, which is marked on Wednesday.
The Museum of the Future is located near Emirates Towers on the Sheikh Zayed Road and its building work was completed in October 2020.
The iconic structure features a unique design with Arabic calligraphy inscribed onto the exterior.
The museum will act as an incubator for ideas and a stimulating environment for enhancing innovation and inspiring inventors, innovators and pioneers, from the UAE and abroad.
The eye-catching facility has seven floors of exhibition space, and its interior has no pillars, making it a milestone in urban engineering.