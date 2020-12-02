UAE National Day: Dubai's Museum of the Future lights up in colours of the flag Photos by Shihab/Khaleej Times Published on December 2, 2020 at 00.01

1 of 6 Dubai's Museum of the Future was lit up with the colours of the UAE flag on Tuesday evening.

2 of 6 The spectacular light show kick-started the UAE's celebrations for its 49th National Day, which is marked on Wednesday.

3 of 6 The Museum of the Future is located near Emirates Towers on the Sheikh Zayed Road and its building work was completed in October 2020.

4 of 6 The iconic structure features a unique design with Arabic calligraphy inscribed onto the exterior.

5 of 6 The museum will act as an incubator for ideas and a stimulating environment for enhancing innovation and inspiring inventors, innovators and pioneers, from the UAE and abroad.