Nation (photos)
Logo
 

UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan lights up in colours of the flag

Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

Published on December 1, 2020 at 20.40

1 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Abu Dhabi residents watch the Palace in Motion, an LED show projected onto the façade of the Qasr Al Watan Palace on the eve of the 49th UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi. Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times
2 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has decorated the city with more than 40,000 UAE flags and installed 5,200 beautiful light structures in celebration of the National Day.
3 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

The decoration lights cover all major Abu Dhabi roads and landmarks, public squares and 11 roundabouts, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi city, and other public facilities.
4 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Great importance has also been placed on security and safety standards, during the celebrations.
5 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Areas in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi including Al Shahama, Al Rahba, Bani Yas, Mafraq, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City are also decorated with UAE flags and lights.
6 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

The decorative lights are designed to present the patriotic and national values of the UAE, with the displays highlighting beautiful expressions of the country’s unity.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 