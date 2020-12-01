UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan lights up in colours of the flag Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times Published on December 1, 2020 at 20.40

1 of 6 Abu Dhabi residents watch the Palace in Motion, an LED show projected onto the façade of the Qasr Al Watan Palace on the eve of the 49th UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi. Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

2 of 6 The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has decorated the city with more than 40,000 UAE flags and installed 5,200 beautiful light structures in celebration of the National Day.

3 of 6 The decoration lights cover all major Abu Dhabi roads and landmarks, public squares and 11 roundabouts, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi city, and other public facilities.

4 of 6 Great importance has also been placed on security and safety standards, during the celebrations.

5 of 6 Areas in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi including Al Shahama, Al Rahba, Bani Yas, Mafraq, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City are also decorated with UAE flags and lights.