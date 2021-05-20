UAE Covid Pfizer vaccine for children: Step-by-step guide

1 of 9

The UAE recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years.

According to Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, its study has shown that the vaccine is 100 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 among kids in this age group.

The UAE’s approval has sparked hope that regular in-person schooling can begin for all students before the next academic year – after a year and a half of distance and hybrid learning.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, parents are rushing to get their children vaccinated before the two-month summer holidays begin end of July.