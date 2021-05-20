UAE Covid Pfizer vaccine for children: Step-by-step guide
Sahim Salim
Published on May 20, 2021 at 14.46
Pfizer vaccine is available for children aged 12 and above in the UAE. Here is how to book an appointment for your child.
The UAE recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years.
According to Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, its study has shown that the vaccine is 100 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 among kids in this age group.
The UAE’s approval has sparked hope that regular in-person schooling can begin for all students before the next academic year – after a year and a half of distance and hybrid learning.
As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, parents are rushing to get their children vaccinated before the two-month summer holidays begin end of July. Here is a step-by-step guide to getting your child vaccinated against the coronavirus:
Download the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Covid-19 UAE app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Select the first option: 'Book Vaccine Appointment'.
Select the first option: 'Residents, Workers and Families'.
This is the welcome screen. Click on 'Book Appointment'.
Click on 'Child 12 +'.
Choose 'Pfizer-BioNTech'.
Enter your child's first name, last name, date of birth, Emirates ID number and your mobile phone number (format: 971-5-XXXXXXXX)
Select where you want your kid to get the jab. Read the consent form and check the box, before hitting 'Confirm'.