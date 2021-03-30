UAE Covid latest: 2m Hayat-Vax doses every month; cold storage facility established

2 of 8

Only 5% of global population jabbed

With only five per cent of the global population vaccinated so far, world experts are stressing the need for greater collaboration to speed up production and efforts for an equitable distribution of Covid vaccines. During a panel discussion at the UAE Hope Consortium's World Immunisation and Logistics Summit on Monday, Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said current vaccination levels across the world are "far too low", with only about 400 million people inoculated. To get more people vaccinated as rapidly as possible, Dr Hatchett said it must be ensured that the vaccine manufacturing firms have all the critical raw materials and equipment they need to scale up production and potentially support distribution companies, like Abu Dhabi's Hope Consortium.