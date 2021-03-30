UAE Covid latest: 2m Hayat-Vax doses every month; cold storage facility established

Covid-19 vaccines made in the UAE are all set to support local and global demand, a top official from Abu Dhabi-based G42 has revealed. Hayat-Vax, a joint venture between G42 and Sinopharm, will be mass produced from a facility in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad). The vaccine has already been rolled out through a local partner — Ras Al Khaimah-based pharma firm Julphar — with an initial capacity of two million doses per month. Hayat — meaning ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the region. Read more
With only five per cent of the global population vaccinated so far, world experts are stressing the need for greater collaboration to speed up production and efforts for an equitable distribution of Covid vaccines. During a panel discussion at the UAE Hope Consortium’s World Immunisation and Logistics Summit on Monday, Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said current vaccination levels across the world are “far too low”, with only about 400 million people inoculated. To get more people vaccinated as rapidly as possible, Dr Hatchett said it must be ensured that the vaccine manufacturing firms have all the critical raw materials and equipment they need to scale up production and potentially support distribution companies, like Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium. Read more
The UAE has started producing its Covid-19 vaccine called Hayat-Vax and, initially, as many as two million doses can be manufactured in a month, a local entity involved in the process said. Hayat-Vax is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention in December last year. The production unit is a “complex process”, according to a spokesperson, and it will take time to get the certification. However, multiple partnerships hold the key amid an urgency to provide vaccines to everyone. “Our goal is to commence production this year itself to support not just local, but global demand for vaccines,” he said. Read more
National carrier Emirates will operate a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme. On April 10, 2021, a special flight (EK2021) will depart from the Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 12:00 hours local time — to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 hours local time.Read more
Rafed, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare procurement company, has partnered with Abu Dhabi Ports to establish the UAE’s largest cold storage facility for Covid vaccines, a top official has said. The Hope Consortium has utilised blockchain technology to ensure safe delivery of vaccines. The state-of-the-art facility can store vaccines at temperatures ranging from 8 to -80 degrees Celsius. In the coming months, the world is set to face the biggest logistical challenge, but the UAE is initiating steps to tackle the hurdles. Read more
The UAE’s capital city can reach out to 3.5 billion people globally within five hours and offers a “unique proposition” to the world by storing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines as per requirements of any country in need, officials from the Hope Consortium said. Abu Dhabi Ports can store more than 120 million Covid-19 vaccines and Hope Consortium is building a throughput capacity of 18 billion vaccine doses. Read more
The UAE has administered 52,090 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.13 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 82.24.Read more
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,874 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,025 recoveries and 5 deaths. The new cases were detected through 167,309 additional tests. More than 37.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far. The total number of cases in UAE as on March 29 are 457,071, while total recoveries stand at 440,731. The death toll rises to 1,486. Read more