Stunning photos: UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021 prayers offered

Juidin Bernarrd, M. Sajjad, Abdul Karim Hanif, Mohammad Mustafa Khan and Ryan Lim

Published on May 13, 2021 at 07.20

UAE is marking the Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Thousands of Muslims in the UAE flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday. The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Have a look:
Visuals from Eid Musallah in Sharjah. Photos by M. Sajjad
Visuals from Eid Musallah in Dubai.Photos by Juidin Bernarrd
Visuals from Eid prayer ground in Al Barsha. Photos by Abdul Karim Hanif
Visuals from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photos by Mohammad Mustafa Khan
Visuals from Mary The Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi. - Photos by Ryan Lim
