Stunning photos: UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021 prayers offered Juidin Bernarrd, M. Sajjad, Abdul Karim Hanif, Mohammad Mustafa Khan and Ryan Lim Published on May 13, 2021 at 07.20

UAE is marking the Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Thousands of Muslims in the UAE flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday. The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

2 of 38 Visuals from Eid Musallah in Sharjah. Photos by M. Sajjad

9 of 38 Visuals from Eid Musallah in Dubai.Photos by Juidin Bernarrd

20 of 38 Visuals from Eid prayer ground in Al Barsha. Photos by Abdul Karim Hanif

22 of 38 Visuals from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photos by Mohammad Mustafa Khan

32 of 38 Visuals from Mary The Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi. - Photos by Ryan Lim

