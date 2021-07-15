Nation (photos)
Sheikh Mohammed turns 72: Rare photos capture Dubai Ruler's journey

Web Report

Published on July 15, 2021 at 12.04

Here are a few things you may not have known about the beloved Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, marked his 72nd birthday on Thursday. As well-wishers flood social media with greetings, here are a few things you should know about the beloved leader.
He was born on July 15, 1949, at Al Maktoum House in Al Shindagha.
He is the third of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum's four sons.
After being tutored privately in Islamic studies, he started his formal education at Al Ahmadiya School in 1955,
Ten years later, he was enrolled in the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge and attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
In 1968, he returned to Dubai and was appointed head of the Dubai Police and Public Scrutiny.
Later, he became the world's youngest defence minister.
On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed became the Ruler of Dubai.
And since then, he has dreamt endlessly and worked tirelessly to turn a desert town into a world-class metropolis,
