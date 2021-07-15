Sheikh Mohammed turns 72: Rare photos capture Dubai Ruler's journey Web Report Published on July 15, 2021 at 12.04

Here are a few things you may not have known about the beloved Ruler of Dubai.

1 of 9 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, marked his 72nd birthday on Thursday. As well-wishers flood social media with greetings, here are a few things you should know about the beloved leader.

2 of 9 He was born on July 15, 1949, at Al Maktoum House in Al Shindagha.

3 of 9 He is the third of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum's four sons.

4 of 9 After being tutored privately in Islamic studies, he started his formal education at Al Ahmadiya School in 1955,

5 of 9 Ten years later, he was enrolled in the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge and attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

6 of 9 In 1968, he returned to Dubai and was appointed head of the Dubai Police and Public Scrutiny.

7 of 9 Later, he became the world's youngest defence minister.

8 of 9 On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed became the Ruler of Dubai.