Ramadan in UAE: Stunning scenes as holy month's first Friday prayers are offered
Photos by M. Sajjad, Shihab, Abdul Karim Hanif and Mohammed Mustafa Khan
Published on April 16, 2021 at 13.27
Check out stunning scenes from across the UAE.
These aerial shots taken from a drone show the faithful maintain adequate social distancing even as they spill outside Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah.
At all mosques, residents maintained adequate social distancing and wore masks as they offered the prayer on their own mats. Check out scenes from across the UAE:
Visuals from from Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah. Photos by M. Sajjad
Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab
Visual from Al Mareed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo by Abdul Karim Hanif
Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan
Photo by Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan Mustafa Khan
