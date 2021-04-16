Ramadan in UAE: Stunning scenes as holy month's first Friday prayers are offered Photos by M. Sajjad, Shihab, Abdul Karim Hanif and Mohammed Mustafa Khan Published on April 16, 2021 at 13.27

Check out stunning scenes from across the UAE.

1 of 22 These are the stunning scenes from across the UAE, as Muslims flocked to mosques to offer the first Friday prayers (Jumuah) of the holy month of Ramadan.

2 of 22 These aerial shots taken from a drone show the faithful maintain adequate social distancing even as they spill outside Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah.

3 of 22 At all mosques, residents maintained adequate social distancing and wore masks as they offered the prayer on their own mats. Check out scenes from across the UAE:

4 of 22 Visuals from from Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah. Photos by M. Sajjad

5 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

6 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

7 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

8 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

9 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

10 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

11 of 22 Visual from Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. - Photo by Shihab

12 of 22 Visual from Al Mareed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo by Abdul Karim Hanif

13 of 22 Visual from Al Mareed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo by Abdul Karim Hanif

14 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan

15 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan

16 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan

17 of 22 Photo by Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan Mustafa Khan

18 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan

19 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan

20 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan

21 of 22 Visual from Al Rahma Mosque in Karama, Dubai. Photo by Mohammed Mustafa Khan