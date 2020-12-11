Nation (photos)
Photos: Watch the making of 'Khorfakkan' on Sharjah TV next weekend

By Staff Reporter

Published on December 11, 2020 at 14.53

Khorfakkan is based on a historical work by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which details the events that went on to shape the history of Sharjah and the region.
Sharjah TV will telecast the humongous effort behind the historical film Khorfakkan on December 17.
The documentary, produced by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, director-general of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, also depicts the Sharjah Ruler’s role in ensuring the authenticity of the film — by overseeing aspects of the production process, including choice of locations and costume design.
To be telecast at 10 pm, the behind-the-scenes documentary details the grand scale of the film that dramatises the resistance the heroic locals put up to fight off the Portuguese colonisers between 1507 and 1534.
It details the process that went behind creating the authentic sets to represent the historic city as it used to be then, and how the crew created models of ships, boats, and weapons of that period.
Khorfakkan is directed by Maurice Sweeney and Ben Mallaby. The film will debut at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre on December 15 and 16 and will premiere in local cinemas on December 17. — Supplied photos
