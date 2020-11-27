Photos: UAE's Meena Plaza Towers gone with the push of a button
Published on November 27, 2020 at 12.12
A total of144 floors of the Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi were demolished through controlled implosion using stable, non-primary explosives with excellent safety record.
The demolition of the four towers lasted for 10 seconds.
Rigorous safety measures were followed to mitigate the effects of the demolition as well as to control the dust clouds resulting from the implosion.
The abandoned unfinished tower blocks was demolished to pave the way for new destination in the Mina Zayed area.
The demolition work on the Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi was carried on Friday at 8am.
The sound of the explosion was heard in areas like the Corniche and Tourist Club areas.
Shops and markets in the Mina Zayed are were temporarily closed from Thursday until the end of the demolition process on Friday.