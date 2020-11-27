Photos: UAE's Meena Plaza Towers gone with the push of a button Web Report Published on November 27, 2020 at 12.12

1 of 7 A total of144 floors of the Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi were demolished through controlled implosion using stable, non-primary explosives with excellent safety record.

2 of 7 The demolition of the four towers lasted for 10 seconds.

3 of 7 Rigorous safety measures were followed to mitigate the effects of the demolition as well as to control the dust clouds resulting from the implosion.

4 of 7 The abandoned unfinished tower blocks was demolished to pave the way for new destination in the Mina Zayed area.

5 of 7 The demolition work on the Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi was carried on Friday at 8am.

6 of 7 The sound of the explosion was heard in areas like the Corniche and Tourist Club areas.