Photos: Sharjah Safari takes shape, to house 50,000 animals
Wam
Published on November 25, 2020 at 20.18
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday inspected the progress of the Sharjah Safari project. - Wam
The project is part of Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid.-Wam
It is the largest safari project in the world outside of Africa. It will house nearly 50,000 animals in a 14sqm area.-Wam
The Sharjah Safari would include a distinct group of animals from different African environments. It also features a large natural lake, a picnic area for visitors, and cafes near areas that will host live animal shows.-Wam
The project has a section for giraffes, 15 of which were released to adapt to the safari. A crocodiles section has a group of lakes. About 90 per cent work on the lions section has been completed.-Wam