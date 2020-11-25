Photos: Sharjah Safari takes shape, to house 50,000 animals Wam Published on November 25, 2020 at 20.18

1 of 5 His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday inspected the progress of the Sharjah Safari project. - Wam

2 of 5 The project is part of Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid.-Wam

3 of 5 It is the largest safari project in the world outside of Africa. It will house nearly 50,000 animals in a 14sqm area.-Wam

4 of 5 The Sharjah Safari would include a distinct group of animals from different African environments. It also features a large natural lake, a picnic area for visitors, and cafes near areas that will host live animal shows.-Wam