Photos: Inside 200-year-old UAE mosque where 5 daily prayers are still offered
Photos by M. Sajjad
Published on April 29, 2021 at 11.23
The mosque is an architectural masterpiece overlooking a hill rising above the Arabian Sea.
History of over two centuries come alive when you offer a prayer at this mosque in the UAE.
Over 200 years old, the Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Mosque in the old Ras Al Khaimah area is one of the oldest places of worship in the UAE.
Built in the era of Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Qasimi, who ruled between 1777 and 1803, the mosque is an architectural masterpiece overlooking a hill rising above the Arabian Sea.
The five daily Islamic prayers and the Friday Jumuah prayers are offered in congregation at the mosque in Ras Al Khaimah Corniche to this day.
When you enter the mosque, what strikes you is just how well-preserved the archeological wonder is.
The external façade has been restored with plaster, coral stones and beach rocks.
It can accommodate about 1,000 worshipers. With 60 columns, its roof is covered with palm trees and a canopy.
It features 31 arched windows on either side, a corridor covered with mountain stones and three large wooden doors on the east site.
The last restoration was carried out in 2013 as per directives from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.