Photos: Inside 200-year-old UAE mosque where 5 daily prayers are still offered

Published on April 29, 2021

1 of 9 History of over two centuries come alive when you offer a prayer at this mosque in the UAE.

2 of 9 Over 200 years old, the Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Mosque in the old Ras Al Khaimah area is one of the oldest places of worship in the UAE.

3 of 9 Built in the era of Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Qasimi, who ruled between 1777 and 1803, the mosque is an architectural masterpiece overlooking a hill rising above the Arabian Sea.

4 of 9 The five daily Islamic prayers and the Friday Jumuah prayers are offered in congregation at the mosque in Ras Al Khaimah Corniche to this day.

5 of 9 When you enter the mosque, what strikes you is just how well-preserved the archeological wonder is.

6 of 9 The external façade has been restored with plaster, coral stones and beach rocks.

7 of 9 It can accommodate about 1,000 worshipers. With 60 columns, its roof is covered with palm trees and a canopy.

8 of 9 It features 31 arched windows on either side, a corridor covered with mountain stones and three large wooden doors on the east site.