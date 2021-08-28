Nation (photos)
Photos: Evacuated Afghan families find aid, relief in UAE

KT Photos: Ryan Lim

Published on August 28, 2021 at 15.51

More than 8,500 Afghan citizens are in the Capital in transit to their destination countries

Hundreds of Afghan families were evacuated by the UAE in coordination with US forces over the last week. They are currently being hosted at the Humanitarian City.
More than 8,500 Afghan citizens are in the Capital in transit to their destination countries. The first batch of evacuees has already flown to the US, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The UAE has helped evacuate more than 28,500 people so far.
Families that Khaleej Times spoke to shared their tales of horror and desperation in trying to flee the country.
In the frenzy that followed the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan earlier this month, evacuated civilians spoke of how they had to leave behind their home and everything they had.
Most of them are associated with the US embassy, having worked there as translators or clerks.
Newlyweds Meelad Usmani and Washma weren't planning to leave, but in the chaos, found themselves on a plane to Abu Dhabi with Meelad's niece.
Theirs is just one of many such stories. For now, the evacuees must look forward — not behind — in the hopes of rebuilding their lives in a new country.
The UAE has confirmed it is closely following developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has expressed its hope that Afghan parties will exert all efforts to establish security and achieve stability in Afghanistan in a manner that fulfils the hopes and aspirations of their people.
