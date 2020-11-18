Nation (photos)
Photos: Creativity comes alive at DIFC Art Nights

Shihab

Published on November 18, 2020 at 13.08

The work of over 40 Emirati and international artists is being displayed alongside the work from reputed galleries at the 10th edition of DIFC Art Nights.
German-Turkish painter Guelden Oguz revealed her artwork titled The Thunder Inside Me in Silence at the event. Oguz says her art is inspired by the renowned poet Rumi.
Shahrzad Naderi's acrylic painting on canvas seems inspired by the Hollywood thriller 'Joker'.
Visitors view portraits of UAE leaders, including one of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The exhibition showcased the work of over 40 artists, including those by Emirati and international artists.
Artist Amanda Ovington expressive interpretation of marine life.
Rany Melad explains the finer details in his mosaic portrait of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
People inquire about the art work.
A view of the DIFC conference room.
Artists Duniya and Simin Kashi display one of their artwork.
Mohammed Hussein's The One with the Burqa seems to take inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.
Visitors took the opportunity to get themselves photographed in front of artistic installations.
Masarratfatima Sulaimani artwork Convergence has a deeper meaning as it blends cultures and people.
