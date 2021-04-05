Nation (photos)
New Dubai tourist attraction offers stunning views of Palm

Waheed Abbas | Photos by Shihab

Published on April 5, 2021 at 14.31

Emirate opens The View at the Palm, despite the Covid-19 challenge

Dubai has added a new tourist attraction that gives visitors a 360-degree breathtaking view of the scenic Palm Jumeirah.
The observatory desk “The View at The Palm” is located on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower at a height of 240 metres.
It gives not just the full view of the new Palm Jumeirah but also a stunning snapshot of the eastern and western shores of the emirate and Dubai’s majestic skyline.
Ticket prices vary upon the category of admission and begin at Dh100 for adults and Dh69 for children.
Fast-track ticket prices begin at Dh175 for an adult and Dh120 for a child and VIP lounge packages begin at Dh350 for an adult and Dh200 for a minor.
Children under the age of four are admitted for free and all rates are subject to a five per cent value-added tax (VAT).
UAE residents can also avail of a discount upon presenting a valid Emirates ID, which is applicable to an ID holder and the person’s five guests.
The new tourist attraction is open from 10am to 11pm, from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 10am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday.
Omar Khoory, Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer at Nakheel, said a maximum of 300 people are allowed at a time, owing to Covid-19 safety guidelines.
He expects a strong footfall from tourists, Emiratis, and UAE residents alike.
The View at The Palm integrates strict Covid-19 regulations, including 24-hour sanitisation, temperature checks and screenings at all entrances, as well as social distancing policies, to ensure the safety of all visitors.
With direct access from Nakheel Mall, level two of The Palm Tower will mark the entry point for visitors, which houses The View Exhibition, interactive aquarium tunnels, and a gift shop.
Visitors can purchase tickets online or by calling 800THEVIEW.

