Look: Sharjah students back in school for the first time in months M. Sajjad Published on April 11, 2021 at 08.29

The schools opened after stringent Covid safety measures were implemented.

1 of 13 Students in Sharjah have resumed in-person classes for the first time this year as schools reopened on Sunday.

2 of 13 The Emirate had earlier implemented 100 per cent online learning as a Covid safety measure.

4 of 13 Children aged 12 and above were required to take a PCR test before going back to school.

5 of 13 Unvaccinated teachers and education sector staff in the Emirate are required to take PCR tests every two weeks.

6 of 13 In-campus photos from Delhi Private School Sharjah.

