Nation (photos)
Look: Muslims in UAE offer Eid Al Adha prayers, exchange joyful greetings

Abdul Karim Hanif, Ryan Lim, Juidin Bernarrd, Mohammad Mustafa Khan, M Sajjad

Published on July 20, 2021 at 07.20

UAE residents offered morning prayers with Covid-19 safety measures on Tuesday.

Faithful devotees participate in the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah's Al Noor mosque.
Faithful offers Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Rahma Mosque in Karama.
Residents arrive for Eid prayers early Tuesday morning in Dubai.
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Eid Musallah in Dubai.
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Eid Musallah in Dubai.
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Rahma Mosque in Karama.
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Rahma Mosque in Karama.
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Abu Dhabi's Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque.
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Abu Dhabi's Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque.
A devotee offers Eid Al Adha prayer at Eid Musallah in Dubai.
A young child participates in the Eid Al Adha prayer at Eid Musallah in Dubai.
Residents offer Eid prayers at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Residents offer Eid prayers at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Residents exchange greetings after Eid Al Adha prayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Residents exchange wishes after Eid Al Adha prayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
A joyful exchange after morning prayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
A child poses for a photo after prayers in Sharjah, as her mother looks on.
Families take photos after offering Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah.
Children react while having their picture taken after morning prayers in Sharjah.
