Look: Hospital walls in Dubai adorned with works of art Web Report Published on December 7, 2020 at 14.35

1 of 3 Walls and corridors of the UAE’s first dedicated children’s hospital have become more cheerful. Works of art now adorn the interiors of Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital in Dubai.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) commissioned a group of local artists to decorate the walls of the hospital corridors with vibrant murals and drawings. Photos: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

2 of 3 The initiative aims to inspire children and integrate art into their journey to recovery. The artworks reassure children who are unwell and brightens their healing process.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, toured the hospital and viewed the 17 distinctive murals.

The artworks represent rich Emirati heritage and take inspiration from Dubai’s most prominent landmarks. Some paintings feature interactive games to lift the spirits of the young patients.