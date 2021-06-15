Look: ‘Green pass’ Covid-19 safety protocol implemented in Abu Dhabi Ashwani Kumar and Ryan Lim Published on June 15, 2021 at 11.18

Residents and tourists in Abu Dhabi require 'green pass' to access most public places from today.

1 of 7 The ‘green pass’ Covid safety protocol in Abu Dhabi has now come into effect. Security guards and other staff deployed at mall entrances are allowing only those with the green pass on their Alhosn app to enter.On Tuesday, June 15 — the first day of the new protocol — shoppers at malls were seen maintaining socially distanced queues as security guards validated their green pass on the app.

2 of 7 The pass is activated after a resident or tourist gets a negative Covid PCR test result. Its validity, however, depends on your vaccination status. For instance, the validity of the green pass is 30 days for fully vaccinated residents; and three for those who have not received any jab.

3 of 7 From morning hours, top officials of malls were on the floor to oversee and coordinate the operations.Malls have been provided with mobile QR code scanners by the local authorities to verify the status. The scanner reads only the QR code of the app. Also, separate queues are being maintained to avoid crowding.Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager, Al Wahda Mall, noted that additional staff has been deployed and trained to ensure shoppers and visitors have a hassle-free entry.

4 of 7 “We have dedicated personnel posted at the mall’s entry points. People just need to show their Al Hosn app with the vaccination and/or PCR status. It is a simple process. Our security staff have been trained for this exercise and are aware of the exempted categories. We are giving priority to pregnant ladies and the elderly.”

5 of 7 Sudhakaran predicted the ‘green pass’ system will play a decisive role in the fight against the pandemic.“The ‘green pass’ is a laudable initiative from the Abu Dhabi Government to speed up economic recovery. Such a safety protocol will also boost confidence among the general public to shop, dine and enjoy a movie, in a secure environment and without any fear. The little joys of our lives are going to return with ‘green pass’.”Aldar malls, which includes Yas Mall – the largest in Abu Dhabi, World Trade Center (WTC – Abu Dhabi) and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain, are following the government’s new guidelines.“Aldar malls have adhered strictly to all the required safety protocols and, in light of the new announcement, is amplifying this for the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved,” Saoud Khoory, chief retail officer, Aldar Investments, said.

6 of 7 Shoppers will have to show their ‘green pass’ on Al Hosn app for verification at the mall entrances. Enhanced queue management protocols have been developed to effectively manage the smooth entry of shoppers and visitors. There are dedicated checkpoints and queues set up inside at the mall entrances too.