In Pictures: UAE residents wake up to foggy morning Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times Published on December 4, 2020 at 10.05

1 of 10 It was a foggy morning for residents in the UAE with poor visibility in certain areas lasting until 10am. The NCM said similar conditions are expected on Saturday.

A cyclist uses the pedestrian crossing. The authorities have urged road users to exercise extreme caution while driving.

2 of 10 The poor visibility conditions are expected to last until 10am.

3 of 10 Residents can expect foggy conditions on Saturday morning as well, according to the NCM.

4 of 10 Despite low visibility, residents were out and about for their routine morning walks.

5 of 10 Friday temperatures across the UAE is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels will exceed 80 per cent, according to NCM.

6 of 10 It is going to be humid by night and on Saturday morning with fog and mist formation over internal and coastal areas.

7 of 10 Fog formation and poor visibility was also experienced in the northern and central regions of the country.

8 of 10 The highest temperature on Friday will be 31 degrees Celsius.

9 of 10 Abu Dhabi Police were among the UAE authorities urging motorists to be extra careful on the roads during low visibility conditions.