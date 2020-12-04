Nation (photos)
In Pictures: UAE residents wake up to foggy morning

Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

Published on December 4, 2020 at 10.05

It was a foggy morning for residents in the UAE with poor visibility in certain areas lasting until 10am. The NCM said similar conditions are expected on Saturday.
A cyclist uses the pedestrian crossing. The authorities have urged road users to exercise extreme caution while driving.
The poor visibility conditions are expected to last until 10am.
Residents can expect foggy conditions on Saturday morning as well, according to the NCM.
Despite low visibility, residents were out and about for their routine morning walks.
Friday temperatures across the UAE is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels will exceed 80 per cent, according to NCM.
It is going to be humid by night and on Saturday morning with fog and mist formation over internal and coastal areas.
Fog formation and poor visibility was also experienced in the northern and central regions of the country.
The highest temperature on Friday will be 31 degrees Celsius.
Abu Dhabi Police were among the UAE authorities urging motorists to be extra careful on the roads during low visibility conditions.
People should use designated crossings due to low visibility conditions.
