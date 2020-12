Global Village: A glimpse into its silver jubilee season Web Report Published on November 15, 2020 at 17.33

1 of 72 Dubai's Global Village has returned for its silver jubilee season this year, offering a socially distanced shopping and leisure experience.

2 of 72 Twenty-six pavilions highlight over 70 cultures from around the world, with Russia, Vietnam and Cambodia being the new additions. All venues at the park have bright floor stickers to ensure social distancing.

3 of 72 More than 600 hand sanitising stations have been set up around the park. Seating arrangements with prohibitory stickers dot the place to ensure visitors' safety. Complimentary face masks are made available for children.

