Geminid meteor shower: UAE glows with hundreds of shooting stars Nandini Sircar / Photos by M. Sajjad Published on December 14, 2020 at 09.45

Hundreds of shooting stars brighten the night sky

1 of 12 Many UAE residents and stargazers travelled to Wadi Shawkah in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) to watch the spectacular annual natural light show that played out amid the clear wintry night sky between Sunday evening and till pre-dawn on Monday, when most people were tucked up in bed.

2 of 12 The Geminid Meteor showers peaked overnight, as hundreds of shooting stars brightened the night sky.

3 of 12 The Geminids, which owe their name to constellation Gemini, are considered to be one of the most spectacular Meteor showers of the year.

4 of 12 Experts had suggested that spectators would need a handy interactive Meteor shower sky map and oodles of patience to watch the spectacular event under a sheltering sky away from dazzling big cities, bright lights and pollution woes.

5 of 12 UAE residents show up in comfortable gears for the night-long grand celestial show.





Many spectators, who had gathered at Wadi Shawkah to watch the grand celestial show, averred the experience was jaw-dropping.

6 of 12 Shaneer N Siddiqui, a member of the Dubai Astronomy group, said: “Geminid Meteor shower was the highpoint of this year, whose better part was ravaged by the raging novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. It was an amazing experience, as I counted up to 45 shooting stars.”

7 of 12 Ahmed Dihyah, a Grade III student, said: “This is my first time Wadi Shawkah. I was a little nervous on the way to the spot, as I could see nothing up in the sky. However, I saw many stars after I got to the spot. I soaked in the enlightening conversation about Meteor showers. I counted around 14 shooting stars. The night sky was clear and no moon was sighted during peak Meteor showers.”

8 of 12 Astronomers’ telescopes zoomed on other celestial bodies and deep sky objects, as the experts held forth on the spectacular natural phenomenon.





Sarah Anwar, a Dubai resident, who was dressed comfortably for the night-long show, said: “It’s a one-of-a-kind magical experience to be among the stargazers, as I travelled to the desert for the first time. I understood what North Star is and why it is called so. I also gazed at other constellations with a telescope and the informative volunteers were at hand to give me a feel about astronomy. The trip has enriched me immensely.”

9 of 12 Hassan, an Indian national and a UAE resident, who goes by one name, echoed Sarah. “This was my first trip with an astronomy group from Dubai. It’s a wonderful experience. Initially, I had spotted eight Meteors, whose significance and finer points were explained in great detail by the group members,” said Hassan.

10 of 12 Suvam Pal, an Indian national, who is currently on a visit to the UAE, too, watched the Meteor showers. “I’m a tourist to Dubai. It’s an incredible experience, as I watched a Meteor shower for the first-time in my life. I’m impressed how the UAE authorities organised the event. Though I had heard about this annual event, I’m glad that I got to watch it on my second trip to the UAE,” said Pal.

11 of 12 The Geminid meteor shower is around 200 years old, according to available records and occurs every year approximately between December 4 and 16.