Friday prayers at UAE mosques: Dubai issues safety tips
Web Report
Published on December 3, 2020 at 13.21
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued a safety advisory for worshippers in the wake of resumption of Friday prayers in the mosques from tomorrow.
In a tweet, the DHA urged worshippers not to go to mosques for Friday prayers if they had any symptoms of Covid-19. Elders and those with chronic diseases are advised not to go to mosques while others should carry their own prayer mats and Holy Quran.
Worshippers should perform the ablution at home and avoid touching exposed surfaces.
They should avoid crowded areas in and outside mosques, and greet others only from a safe distance, the DHA added.
Those who attend Friday prayers at mosques should also follow other precautionary measures, which include: Wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing, washing hands, not touching eyes, nose and mouth, not giving out food and other donations.