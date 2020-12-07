Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 17: All you need to know Web Report Published on December 7, 2020 at 16.28

1 of 7 The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) that begins on December 17 is much more than just a shopping extravaganza. It hosts raffle draws, family entertainment, live concerts and, of course, retail promotions.

The 26th edition of the festival will be on till January 30, 2021, and is said to be the “best” yet.

Strict Covid safety measures will be in place at participating malls and shopping destinations, organisers said.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are delighted to once again welcome back the DSF. The 26th showcase of the world’s biggest and longest running retail festival will be the perfect celebration of everything Dubai is famous for — unparalleled family fun, shopping and with a Covid safety approach.

“This is our most highly anticipated edition that will bring 2020 to a close and welcome in the start of 2021 in a positive and fun-packed fashion.”

2 of 7 Up to 75% off: The DSF Sale Season promotion will run from December 26 to January 30, with 3,500 outlets offering savings of between 25 per cent to 75 per cent.

3 of 7 Raffle draws: DSF will host the Infiniti Mega Raffle. Raffle tickets priced at Dh200 can be purchased at select ENOC and EPCO petrol stations, Zoom stores and Dubai Metro stations. Shoppers who spend Dh200 at The Gold Souk, Global Village and participating shopping malls will enter a raffle to land an Infiniti QX60 car and Dh200,000 each day. A total of 45 vehicles will be given away during the DSF, with daily draws taking place at Global Village.

One person will also win Dh500,000 on the final day of DSF.

DSF’s Nissan Grand Raffle will give away 45 Nissan vehicles this DSF.

4 of 7 Gold raffles: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) will host a grand raffle from December 17 to January 30 with a total of 25kg of gold to be won. Residents and visitors who buy jewellery at any of the 180 participating DGJG outlets across Dubai will enter the raffle. Shoppers who spend Dh500 on gold jewellery will receive one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamonds, pearls, or watches worth Dh500 will receive two.

Every other day during DSF, four winners will share 1kg of gold equally, with 3kg of gold to be shared by 12 winners as part of a mega prize draw held on the final day of DSF.

5 of 7 Retail events, fireworks: DSF Markets will return with a collection of pop-up events taking place at Last Exit Al Khawaneej and Al Seef as well as events at Burj Park, Nakheel Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall and community markets around the city. The markets will also host weekly fireworks displays.

6 of 7 Dubai lights up: Dubai’s streets, malls and landmarks will be lit up this DSF with dynamic decorative and branded lighting. Made up of illuminated palm trees, decorative lights on lampposts and Metro bridges, the city will come alive with lights.