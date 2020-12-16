Dubai rains: How to ensure a stable electricity supply Staff Report Published on December 16, 2020 at 10.02

Dewa lists out measures that residents can take.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has launched an awareness campaign that will help residents avoid "internal interruptions and ensure a stable and secure electricity supply" during the rainy season.

The Dewa encouraged residents to use the services of a "competent technician" to carry out regular maintenance work; check exposed connections, electrical cabinets and meter boxes; and secure them by using water-proof sockets and fixtures.

In case of internal issues, residents can use the Dewa store to get the services of technical service providers. The authority's emergency number 991 is also available for any urgent technical notifications.

* Check exposed connections and secure them by using water-proof sockets and fixtures

* Check all the connections are properly earthed

* Replace any damaged meter windows

* Seal all spare conduits, located at the building roof