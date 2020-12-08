Nation (photos)
Logo
 

Abu Dhabi toll gates: Timings, charges, fines, exemptions

By Ashwani Kumar

Published on December 8, 2020 at 15.22

1 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Abu Dhabi’s toll gates will be activated from January 2, 2021, the transport authorities announced on Tuesday.
2 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

The Dh4 toll will be collected at the gates located on four main bridges: the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge. Called ‘Darb’, this toll gate system is similar to what was meant to be implemented from January this year.
3 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Activate your account


The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has urged vehicle owners to set up and activate their accounts by logging into https://darb.itc.gov.ae or download the ‘Darb’ mobile app.

4 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Registration fee at Dh100

Accounts can be created as individuals and establishments. Motorists can either register in the system or activate their pre-registered accounts.


The registration fee for a Darb account is Dh100 per vehicle, of which Dh50 will be credited as a balance in the registered account. ITC has urged motorists to ensure that their accounts are activated and that all their vehicles are duly registered, with sufficient wallet balance, in order to avoid fines.

5 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Charges apply only during peak hours


Tolls shall be collected from Saturday to Thursday only during the peak hours — 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. There will be no tariff on Fridays and public holidays.

6 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Daily, monthly caps


The maximum daily tolls for a vehicle will be Dh16, with a complete exemption during off-peak times, Fridays and public holidays. The monthly toll cap for each individual vehicle depends on the order of the vehicle in the system, with a maximum of Dh200 for the first vehicle, Dh150 for the second vehicle, and Dh100 for each additional vehicle.


In case one of the individual vehicles is exempted, the monthly limit will be applied to the remaining vehicles. For corporate vehicles, only approved tolls will be applied, without applying the daily or monthly toll cap.

7 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Fees deducted automatically


The fees will be deducted automatically from the user’s account balance that is prepaid through an integrated and advanced e-payment wallet. Vehicles will be captured through their plate number without the need to affix any label on the vehicle’s windshield.

8 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Exemptions can be requested


Requests for exemptions can be filed for: Senior citizens aged 60 and above; retired citizens; people of determination; and citizens with limited income.


The exemption will be limited to one vehicle only. However, the exempted categories need to visit the Darb website, register in the system, and apply for exemption requests by specifying the type of exemption and attaching the necessary documents.

9 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Exempted vehicles



A number of vehicles are automatically exempted without having to put in a request. These include: Ambulances; Armed forces; civil defence; public buses; motorcycles; authorised public taxis; authorised school buses; vehicles of the Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi Police and the police forces from other emirates; and trailer vehicles.

10 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Grace period to avoid fines


Darb registration is mandatory for all users, including those eligible for exemptions. All vehicles must be registered in the system before crossing the toll gates. In case a vehicle is not registered in the system and crosses through the toll gates, the user will be given a grace period of 10 business days to register the vehicle. Otherwise, a fine shall be applied.


Users should also ensure sufficient balance in their accounts when crossing the toll gates. However, the vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi can pay toll through a post-payment system, upon initiating any procedure related to vehicle licensing in case the registered vehicle does not have sufficient balance.


In case the vehicle registered outside Abu Dhabi crosses the gates with insufficient balance in the wallet, the user will be given a grace period of five business days to recharge the account. Otherwise, a fine shall be applied.

POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 