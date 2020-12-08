Abu Dhabi toll gates: Timings, charges, fines, exemptions

Grace period to avoid fines
Darb registration is mandatory for all users, including those eligible for exemptions. All vehicles must be registered in the system before crossing the toll gates. In case a vehicle is not registered in the system and crosses through the toll gates, the user will be given a grace period of 10 business days to register the vehicle. Otherwise, a fine shall be applied.
Users should also ensure sufficient balance in their accounts when crossing the toll gates. However, the vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi can pay toll through a post-payment system, upon initiating any procedure related to vehicle licensing in case the registered vehicle does not have sufficient balance.
In case the vehicle registered outside Abu Dhabi crosses the gates with insufficient balance in the wallet, the user will be given a grace period of five business days to recharge the account. Otherwise, a fine shall be applied.