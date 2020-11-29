7 staycation deals for 7 Emirates: Explore the country this UAE National Day By David Light Published on November 29, 2020 at 11.29

1 of 7 Abu Dhabi. If you’re looking for a peaceful sojourn, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel allows you to unwind in the sanctity of nature and discover the magnificence of the city’s wildlife. Add to the local flavour with special themed BBQs by the pool in the evening. Rates start from Dh749 per night.

2 of 7 Dubai. Travelling to one of the ritziest cities on Earth? The Palazzo Versace Dubai has iconic Italian luxury lifestyle oozing out of every nook and cranny, combined with the finest Arabian hospitality. Celebrate the occasion from Dh900 (plus taxes per room per night) where you’ll enjoy an included breakfast and special privileges on dining and the in-house five-star spa. On Wednesday a UAE National Day-themed afternoon tea complete with entertainment will take place at prime eatery Mosaico.

3 of 7 Ras Al Khaimah. There’s nothing better than paying at the door and not having to worry about ‘racking’ up enormous bills on food and drink. The all-inclusive Rixos Bab Al Bahr in RAK offers spacious accommodation, scenic views and is renowned for Turkish hospitality and entertainment. Enjoy 450m of pristine white sands and eight pools to choose from, 24-hour f&b services and much more from Dh1200. We mentioned that price covers everything, right?

4 of 7 Sharjah. You know this is one of the places where National Day will be marked in authentic Emirati style. The Chedi Al Bait is offering a three-night staycation for the price of two when booked in a Chedi Grand Room or a higher category. For December 3, the hotel will also craft a special celebratory dinner at The Arabic Restaurant.

5 of 7 Ajman. Close to all the attractions including Ajman Museum, luxury resort Ajman Saray boasts a lovely private beach and all the fun the Emirate can provide. Stays this National Day start from Dh937 per night. Superb.

6 of 7 Umm Al Quwain. This one is an absolute classic. If you’ve never been to Barracuda Resort you can hardly call yourself a UAE resident. The lagoon-inspired property has something for everyone including villas and suites at reasonable prices. Escape for Dh660 per night this (very) long weekend.