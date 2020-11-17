5-day UAE holidays: Take a trip to these places where you don't have to quarantine Waheed Abbas Published on November 17, 2020 at 14.02

1 of 7 As residents in the UAE gear up for the five-day holiday break, from December 1 to 5, marking the country’s Commemoration Day and National Day, some of them have already started making plans for a short trip to their favourite destinations. A negative Covid-19 test, however, is required in most of the countries, said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director for Mena and India at Wego. The list is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (Iata). Photos: Alamy

2 of 7 United Kingdom

UAE travellers can go to the UK without the need to quarantine on arrival. However, it's worth noting that England has begun its month-long lockdown which will end on December 2, 2020. The country’s decision to exempt travellers from the UAE from quarantine was welcomed by travellers and searches from the UAE to the UK have more than doubled in the past couple of days, said Mamoun Hmedan.

3 of 7 Bahamas

The Caribbean island is a dream destination for most travellers. Its beautiful corals, riveting local culture and mystifying mangroves apart from the comfortable hotels and organised tours are a major draw for tourists. Quarantine is mandatory only for individuals exhibiting symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. A negative test result is accepted at most five days before arrival.

4 of 7 Maldives

Maldives is one of the favourite destinations for UAE and Mena travellers. The island country exempts travellers from quarantine upon arrival. But visitors need to submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 96 hours before arrival.

5 of 7 Egypt

Egypt is a treasure trove of historical wonders left behind by an ancient civilization. Travellers from the UAE can enjoy a plethora of eye-opening experiences without having to worry about on-arrival quarantine. A negative Covid-19 test issued within 72 hours prior to departure is all that is required to visit the country.

6 of 7 Turkey

This is one the destinations where UAE travellers can enjoy the hidden gems in this place. Tourists are not required to obtain a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, unless they show Covid-19 symptoms, following which a PCR test will be administered.