28-vehicle pileup in Dubai due to fog, one injured

Hesham Salah

Published on April 7, 2021 at 14.17

The accident took place on Emirates Road, bringing traffic to a halt.

One woman was injured in a 28-vehicle accident in UAE on early Wednesday morning because of fog.

According to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the accident happened early in the morning when fog blanketed the emirate's highways.
"We received a report about a multi-vehicle collision involving 28 vehicles on Emirates Road - Abu Dubai bound, after Al Ruwayyah exit," he said.

Al Mazroui reminded road users to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and to reduce speeds while driving during fog and unstable weather conditions. He explained that accidents that happen during bad weather conditions tend to be more severe. Therefore, motorists must keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions.
Al Mazroui also urged motorists to use low-beam lights and indicate clearly when changing lanes. "Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It's also advisable to wait for the fog to clear until visibility improves," he said.
