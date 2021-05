Photos: Stunning orange-red trees bloom across Dubai Juidin Bernarrd Published on May 23, 2021 at 20.21

How many of the thousands of Flame trees have you seen?

1 of 19 You may have noticed thousands of new trees with some gorgeous shades of bright red and orange in Dubai.

2 of 19 The Dubai Municipality has now explained that the so-called Flame trees are among the 200,000 trees planted in the Emirate over the past three years.

3 of 19 Known as Poinciana trees, they feature fern-like leaves, with orange-red flowers that bloom over the summer.

4 of 19 They have come up across the Emirate, with streets and squares glowing with their bright hues. Have a look:

