ViralOnKT: UAE suspends flights from India, restrictions mulled for unvaccinated residents

UAE suspends flights from India, restrictions mulled for unvaccinated residents Published on April 23, 2021

In case you missed them, here's a roundup of some of the most-read headlines from the last seven days.

1 of 11 UAE may impose restrictions on unvaccinated residents



The UAE is considering the possibility of imposing movement restrictions on residents who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine despite being eligible to do so, it announced on Tuesday. Individuals with medical conditions must see a specialist doctor to determine whether they are eligible to get vaccinated, an official added. The aim now is to reach herd immunity and "the focus in the coming period will be to vaccinate everyone".

2 of 11 New Dubai-Sharjah traffic link: Travel time slashed to 9 minutes



A new project linking Dubai and Sharjah was opened to the public on Saturday, slashing travel time from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

3 of 11 UAE: Duped by agents, 64 Indian job-seekers found living in one apartment



Sixty-four Indian men found cramped in a one-bedroom apartment were rescued in Sharjah on Wednesday. It turned out they were flown in by unscrupulous recruitment agents who promised them jobs in the UAE. Social worker Shirali Shaikh Muzaffer learnt about the men’s plight after seeing a few of them sitting by the roadside in Sharjah, crying.

4 of 11 UAE suspends all passenger flights from India



All flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Thursday. All inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from India will be affected, it was announced on Thursday.

5 of 11 Woman refuses to return Dh4.4m accidentally put into her bank account



A US woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million (Dh 4.4 million) that was accidentally put into her bank account. According to Fox 8, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana arrested Kelyn Spadoni, 33, and fired her from her position as a dispatcher at the office.

6 of 11 Saudi travel ban on UAE, India, Pakistan among 20 countries to stay after May 17



Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that its ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, including the UAE, India and Pakistan, even after May 17, when the kingdom will resume international flights. This was announced by Saudi daily Arab News on Thursday, quoting Saudia, the country’s national carrier. Saudia was responding to a query posed by a Saudi resident, asking whether the travel suspension will continue.

7 of 11 I was minutes away from ending my life, then I found Islam: UAE expat



A personal struggle with alcohol led American expatriate Aaron David Snyder, 53, to convert to Islam. Synder, who is known as Haroun since conversion, confesses to contemplating taking his own life last year. He was moments away from ending his life, when a celestial "sign" from the Almighty prevented him from dying by suicide and rethink about the purpose of life.

8 of 11 Dubai: Man carries Dh1m in plastic bag on bicycle, fined



The Dubai Police have saved many "potential victims" of theft as they failed to follow safety measures. The strangest of them all, perhaps, was this one incident in Naif, where a man was spotted carrying over Dh1 million in a plastic bag. He was found casually riding a cycle to the bank to deposit the amount.

9 of 11 Covid virus spreads through air; UAE doctors’ urge caution



UAE doctors called on residents to strictly follow safety measures on Saturday after a report by The Lancet says SARS-CoV-2 is an airborne pathogen. The paper, written by six experts from the UK, the US and Canada have cited ten reasons why SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted primarily by air, debunking the earlier predominant scientific view that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is not an airborne pathogen.

10 of 11 Oman to suspend travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh



Oman has suspended travel from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh until further notice, Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday. The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee to curb the spread of novel coronavirus Covid-19.