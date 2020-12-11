It's Christmas time in UAE: Santas paint Dubai red Shihab Published on December 11, 2020 at 11.53

1 of 13 More than 600 people of various nationalities came together in Santa uniforms at Dubai Festival City on Friday morning for a Santa Run.

2 of 13 Organised by RaceME, the funniest run of the season, saw participation of people of all ages, sharing the Christmas spirit.

3 of 13 The race covered a 5km route for adults of all skill-sets, with shorter 1km and 2.5km distances for kids.

4 of 13 Participants, including children, took part in the socially-distanced race with all Covid-19 protocols.

5 of 13 Warm-up time: Camilla Gutteridge warms up for the Santa Run with her 10-month-old baby Abigail

6 of 13 Party time: Participants celebrate the spirit of Christmas during the Santa Run at Dubai Festival City.

7 of 13 Taking the steps together: The Santa Run saw participation of runners of various ages and nationalities.

8 of 13 Santas come on scooter, pram: The race saw active participation of children of all ages

9 of 13 Final touch: A woman helps a younger participant with the Santa beard before the run.

10 of 13 Getting ready: Participants get ready for the race.

12 of 13 Keeping the gift bag ready: A participant in Santa clothes presents a gift to a girl during Santa Run on Friday