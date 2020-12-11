It's Christmas time in UAE: Santas paint Dubai red
Shihab
Published on December 11, 2020 at 11.53
More than 600 people of various nationalities came together in Santa uniforms at Dubai Festival City on Friday morning for a Santa Run.
Organised by RaceME, the funniest run of the season, saw participation of people of all ages, sharing the Christmas spirit.
The race covered a 5km route for adults of all skill-sets, with shorter 1km and 2.5km distances for kids.
Participants, including children, took part in the socially-distanced race with all Covid-19 protocols.
Warm-up time: Camilla Gutteridge warms up for the Santa Run with her 10-month-old baby Abigail
Party time: Participants celebrate the spirit of Christmas during the Santa Run at Dubai Festival City.
Taking the steps together: The Santa Run saw participation of runners of various ages and nationalities.
Santas come on scooter, pram: The race saw active participation of children of all ages
Final touch: A woman helps a younger participant with the Santa beard before the run.
Getting ready: Participants get ready for the race.
Keeping the gift bag ready: A participant in Santa clothes presents a gift to a girl during Santa Run on Friday
Dancing Santa: A girl in Santa uniform shows off a dance move before the run as others prepare for the race