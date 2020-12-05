Photos: Monuments, heritage sites in Dubai's Hatta Web Report Published on December 5, 2020 at 15.16

1 of 6 A top official from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has visited Hatta to explore prospects for its cultural development. Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said: "This visit comes as part of the authority’s efforts to promote Hatta’s local culture."

During the tour, Hala Badri visited some of the most prominent archaeological and heritage sites and monuments in the Hatta region. — File photo

2 of 6 Hatta Heritage Village: This represents a window into Hatta’s history. The village was recently annexed under Dubai Culture’s umbrella. It is an ideal destination for cultural tourism enthusiasts due to its many archaeological sites and historical and heritage monuments. — Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

3 of 6 Hatta dam: Hala Badri visited the Hatta dam on the site of a lake that is a popular destination among kayaking enthusiasts. — Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

4 of 6 Ancient tombs: The Dubai Culture Director-General also visited Hatta’s ancient tombs, many of which have been restored. — Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

5 of 6 Honey Bee Discovery Centre: It is an educational and entertainment site that supports eco-tourism and focuses on the issue of food security and the sustainability of the bee sector in the country. — Photo: Visit Dubai