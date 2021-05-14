Nation (photos)
10 countries where vaccinated UAE residents can travel without quarantine

Web Report

Published on May 14, 2021 at 13.30

Several countries have now relaxed their travel restrictions to cater to the influx of vaccinated tourists.

After over a year spent stuck at home, multiple countries are now hailing the Covid vaccine as a herald signalling a return to pre-pandemic normality. In view of the widely successful vaccination campaigns being conducted around the world, including the UAE, several countries have now relaxed their travel restrictions to cater to the influx of vaccinated tourists.
The Bahamas .

The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism currently accepts fully vaccinated tourists who’ve taken the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines. UAE residents who have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempt from pre-entry and inter-island travel testing requirements and do not need to quarantine on arrival.
Belize

Vaccinated travellers need only provide a vaccination card, with full inoculation completed at least two weeks before entry, and a negative Covid test or proof of Covid recovery to enter the country. They must also put their health information into the Belize Health App at least 72 hours prior to arrival.
Ecuador & the Galapagos Islands

Proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test need only be shown at the airport. Covid survivors can also enter so long as a month has passed since they first developed symptoms.
Croatia

Those who are fully vaccinated and have finished their two-week immunity period or have recovered from Covid can now visit Croatia. Travellers will also need to show proof of accommodation in advance
Cyprus

Tourists from the UAE who have received both doses of the jab can visit Cyprus quarantine-free. Travellers must only provide proof of vaccination.
Estonia

The country recognises all vaccines produced by the nine worldwide producers. Travellers must provide a valid vaccination certificate less than 6 months old, detailing which vaccine they have received, who was the issuer and the batch number of the vaccine. Certificates must be in English, Estonian, or Russian and must also be in either the Roman or Cyrillic alphabet
Georgia

The country welcomes fully vaccinated international flyers so long as they present documentation confirming they’ve had both doses at any of the entry checkpoints.
Greece

Tourists to Greece do not have to go through quarantine if they present a valid vaccination certificate or a negative Covid test.
Iceland

All vaccinated flyers must only provide a valid vaccination certificate detailing which vaccine was administered, who the issuer was and the batch number of their vaccine. The government recognises the UAE’s Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. An official document proving the vaccination must be in the form of an official document written in Icelandic, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English.
Lithuania

Those who hold a medical certificate, a country-specific vaccination certificate, or an international vaccination certificate confirming that they have gone through a full coronavirus vaccination program will be not be required to produce a negative test certificate or self-isolate.
