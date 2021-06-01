Nasa's Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars Published on June 1, 2021 at 18.08

NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance is the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world.

1 of 11 The surface of Mars is seen directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance using the Rover Down-Look Camera as it was lowered to the Martian surface.- Reuters images

2 of 11 A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape

3 of 11 The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera

4 of 11 The image of the dangling science lab, striking for its clarity and sense of motion, marks the first such close-up photo of a spacecraft landing on Mars, or any planet beyond Earth

5 of 11 The first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover

7 of 11 The deck of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, featuring the PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry), one of the instruments on its stowed arm, is seen in an image taken by the rover's navigation cameras on Mars

8 of 11 A green dot marks where NASA's Perseverance Mars rover landed in Jezero Crater on Mars, in a base image taken by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

9 of 11 One of the six wheels aboard Perseverance is seen in a high-resolution, color image sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of the rover

10 of 11 The descent stage holding the rover can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere, its parachute trailing behind