Movies, music to brighten up your year-end celebrations!
AP
Published on December 4, 2020 at 09.05
Staying indoors this year for the holidays? Check out the entertaining streaming shows, movies that'll offer you comfort throughout December.
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, Dec. 4, Apple TV+
Music, dancing, animation and surprise guest stars help create what the streaming service promises to be a heartwarming journey with the pop star. Photos: AP, File photos
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, NBC
Matthew Morrison of Broadway and 'Glee' fame stars in the adaptation of Theodor Geisel's book, with 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch' among the tunes in the London stage production.
A Holly Dolly Christmas, CBS
Dolly Parton sings hymns, holiday pop classics and tunes from her new album, and shares personal and faith-based Christmas memories.
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max
The singer performs tunes from her new holiday album and traditional songs, backed by her band, a choir and an orchestra led by Ricky Minor.
Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, CBS
Brooks and Yearwood will perform holiday songs chosen from among fan requests submitted beforehand via Brooks' Facebook Watch show.
The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Netflix
The saga continues as look-a-likes Stacy, a Chicago baker, and Lady Margaret, heir to the Montenaro throne, swap lives once more. Vanessa Hudgens again conveniently fills both roles.
It's a Wonderful Life, NBC
Jimmy Stewart's George Bailey is floundering amid self-doubt, but family, neighbours and Clarence the angel come to the rescue in filmmaker Frank Capra's 1946 enduring favourite.