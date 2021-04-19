Photos
Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for Nasa

Published on April 19, 2021 at 16.30

The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface before settling back down on its four legs.

The shadow of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet April 19, 2021.
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet in this still image taken from a video on April 19, 2021.
The team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) react after the Mars helicopter Ingenuity's first flight on the planet.
The team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, U.S., react after the Mars helicopter Ingenuity's first flight on the planet on April 19, 2021.
