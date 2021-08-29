Look: Students in UAE return to schools after summer break KT Photos: Ryan Lim, M Sajjad, Juidin Bernarrd Published on August 29, 2021 at 09.13

Thousands of pupils across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday, August 29. Some were sleepy-eyed; others excited as they boarded their buses. Here are some snapshots from Day One.

1 of 7 Excited pupils get off the school buses, anxious to enter their classrooms as the new academic year begins.

2 of 7 All the necessary Covid safety measures announced by the authorities are being strictly adhered to, right from the time pupils get off the bus.

3 of 7 Pupils are seen maintaining a safe social distance, as staff members keep a watch.

4 of 7 Thermal screening systems have been installed at entrance of schools to keep a check on body temperature.

5 of 7 All geared for protection with a face visor and mask. Many students have also been vaccinated against Covid.

6 of 7 In the first month of the new academic term, resumption of campus learning will be gradual, with distance education given as an option.