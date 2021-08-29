Look: Students in UAE return to schools after summer break
KT Photos: Ryan Lim, M Sajjad, Juidin Bernarrd
Published on August 29, 2021 at 09.13
Thousands of pupils across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday, August 29. Some were sleepy-eyed; others excited as they boarded their buses. Here are some snapshots from Day One.
Excited pupils get off the school buses, anxious to enter their classrooms as the new academic year begins.
All the necessary Covid safety measures announced by the authorities are being strictly adhered to, right from the time pupils get off the bus.
Pupils are seen maintaining a safe social distance, as staff members keep a watch.
Thermal screening systems have been installed at entrance of schools to keep a check on body temperature.
All geared for protection with a face visor and mask. Many students have also been vaccinated against Covid.
In the first month of the new academic term, resumption of campus learning will be gradual, with distance education given as an option.
In Dubai, from October 3, teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will be in-person only.