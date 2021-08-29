Photos
Logo
 

Look: Students in UAE return to schools after summer break

KT Photos: Ryan Lim, M Sajjad, Juidin Bernarrd

Published on August 29, 2021 at 09.13

Thousands of pupils across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday, August 29. Some were sleepy-eyed; others excited as they boarded their buses. Here are some snapshots from Day One.

1 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

Excited pupils get off the school buses, anxious to enter their classrooms as the new academic year begins.
2 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

All the necessary Covid safety measures announced by the authorities are being strictly adhered to, right from the time pupils get off the bus.
3 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

Pupils are seen maintaining a safe social distance, as staff members keep a watch.
4 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

Thermal screening systems have been installed at entrance of schools to keep a check on body temperature.
5 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

All geared for protection with a face visor and mask. Many students have also been vaccinated against Covid.
6 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

In the first month of the new academic term, resumption of campus learning will be gradual, with distance education given as an option.
7 of 7
khaleejtimes - photos

In Dubai, from October 3, teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will be in-person only.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 