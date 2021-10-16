Photos
Look: Sheikh Hamdan offers first glimpse of 50km biking trail

Web Report

Published on October 16, 2021 at 17.23

The Dubai Crown Prince on Saturday cycled around Mushrif National Park's sand bike track.

The 50km sand bike track is the first of its kind to be built by the Dubai Municipality in the heart of the city.
The track is set amidst the park's lush forest, which features 70,000 trees.
The new track adds 276km to the total existing and planned cycle tracks in Dubai, bringing the total length of bicycle tracks in the emirate to 739km by 2026.
The project was part of Sheikh Hamdan's directives to transform Dubai into the world's most bicycle-friendly city.
Sheikh Hamdan also aimed to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle in the city by building high-quality infrastructure needed for residents to practise cycling as a sport.
The track will soon serve as the nucleus for the organisation of regional and international competitions.
