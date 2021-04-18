Photos
Logo
 

Look: How Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan

Web Report

Published on April 18, 2021 at 10.40

Muslims around the world started the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13.

1 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Thousands of Muslims around the world started the month of Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13 — the second year they will be observing the period of prayer and fasting among Covid restrictions. (Photo by Shihab/KT)
2 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

During this 9th month of the Islamic calendar, the faithful fast from dawn to sunset for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent, and thereby the duration of the month. (Photo by Ryan Lim/KT)
3 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

In UAE, mosques are open and have been hosting all five daily prayers, in addition to the special one called Taraweeh that's offered after the Isha prayer. (Photo by M. Sajjad/KT)
4 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE

Muslims flocked to mosques to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan. The worshippers maintained adequate social distancing and wore masks as they offered the prayer on their own mats. — Photo by Shihab/KT
5 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Saudi Arabia

Muslims perform the Taraweeh prayer around the holy Kaaba in Makkah on April 13. Only people who've been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque. Photo: Reuters
6 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Palestine

Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP
7 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Pakistan

A devotee prays before breaking his fast in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: AFP
8 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

India

A devotee prays at a Shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, India. Photo: AFP
9 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

US

A man prays at the Diyanet Center of America in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
10 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Senegal

Muslims pray after breaking their fast at the Massalikul Jinaan mosque in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: AP
11 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Philippines

Devotees attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
12 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Jordan

People shop for Ramadan decorations amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. Photo: Reuters
13 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Iraq

People gather to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Mosul, Iraq. Photo: Reuters
14 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Indonesia

Women read the Holy Quran as they wait to break the fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
15 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Turkey

Ramadan messages are illuminated above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
16 of 16
khaleejtimes - photos

Egypt

People shop from a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: AFP
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 