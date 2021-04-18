Look: How Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan Web Report Published on April 18, 2021 at 10.40

Muslims around the world started the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13.

1 of 16 Thousands of Muslims around the world started the month of Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13 — the second year they will be observing the period of prayer and fasting among Covid restrictions. (Photo by Shihab/KT)

2 of 16 During this 9th month of the Islamic calendar, the faithful fast from dawn to sunset for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent, and thereby the duration of the month. (Photo by Ryan Lim/KT)

3 of 16 In UAE, mosques are open and have been hosting all five daily prayers, in addition to the special one called Taraweeh that's offered after the Isha prayer. (Photo by M. Sajjad/KT)

4 of 16 UAE



Muslims flocked to mosques to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan. The worshippers maintained adequate social distancing and wore masks as they offered the prayer on their own mats. — Photo by Shihab/KT

5 of 16 Saudi Arabia



Muslims perform the Taraweeh prayer around the holy Kaaba in Makkah on April 13. Only people who've been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque. Photo: Reuters

6 of 16 Palestine



Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP

7 of 16 Pakistan



A devotee prays before breaking his fast in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: AFP

8 of 16 India



A devotee prays at a Shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, India. Photo: AFP

9 of 16 US



A man prays at the Diyanet Center of America in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

10 of 16 Senegal



Muslims pray after breaking their fast at the Massalikul Jinaan mosque in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: AP

11 of 16 Philippines



Devotees attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters

12 of 16 Jordan



People shop for Ramadan decorations amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. Photo: Reuters

13 of 16 Iraq



People gather to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Mosul, Iraq. Photo: Reuters

14 of 16 Indonesia



Women read the Holy Quran as they wait to break the fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters

15 of 16 Turkey



Ramadan messages are illuminated above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul. Photo: AFP