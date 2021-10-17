Photos
Look: Emirates unveils T20 World Cup livery, captures spirit of long-awaited tournament

Web Report

Published on October 17, 2021 at 17.51

The tournament kicks off on October 17 in Muscat and concludes on November 14 in Dubai

Emirate's A380 T20 World Cup livery made its debut on Sunday. (Photos: @DXBMediaOffice on Twitter)
The T20 World Cup, the pinnacle of the shortest format of cricket, is back after five years. The tournament kicks off on October 17 in Muscat and concludes on November 14 in Dubai.
The matches offer explosive cricket and entertainment for everyone and the event will be the largest sporting event ever to be held in the region.
The tournament kicks off with a Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat. One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, India and Pakistan, will play each other on October 24 in Dubai.
