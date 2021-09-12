International Chocolate Milkshake Day: Here's where you can indulge Published on September 12, 2021 at 09.59

There are a host of spots around the UAE to grab a delicious shake at.

1 of 5 Sauce: This International Chocolate Milkshake Day, which falls on September 12, get a delicious complimentary hand-crafted chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes. Only the first 50 foodies who head to the ‘50s themed American diner for lunch or dinner will receive the complimentary shake. Sauce is located in Al Habtoor City.

2 of 5 Shake Shack: Grab a classic chocolate shake from Shake Shack, a restaurant chain spread across the world. Its classic chocolate shake is priced at Dh20 and is served across multiple branches of the venue.

3 of 5 Walnut Grove: Located in City Walk and The Dubai Mall, Walnut Grove is a South African-grown concept in Dubai that provides an authentic dining experience and some delicious milkshakes. The Nutella and Ferrero Rocher Shake, priced at Dh29, is every chocolate lover’s dream with hazelnuts.

4 of 5 Black Tap: Black Tap is a sensation not only for its burgers but also for its delicious shakes. You can choose between classic or the crazy shakes from the extensive menu that features Brooklyn Blackout Chocolate Shake, The Cakeshake and much more.