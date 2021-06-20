Photos
Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi observes International Yoga Day

Team KT

Published on June 20, 2021 at 08.37

The participants enjoyed the yoga experience with the iconic views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the background.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday hosted International Yoga Day celebrations
The celebrations were held on the lawns of the Ritz-Carlton hotel
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, took part in a yoga session alongside the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor
The authorities had laid down all social distancing norms and testing requirements for the event to be carried out
