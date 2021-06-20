Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi observes International Yoga Day Team KT Published on June 20, 2021 at 08.37

The participants enjoyed the yoga experience with the iconic views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the background.

1 of 5 The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday hosted International Yoga Day celebrations

2 of 5 The celebrations were held on the lawns of the Ritz-Carlton hotel

3 of 5 Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, took part in a yoga session alongside the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor

