Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner at Michael Kors' NYFW show

Love and romance are the dreamy common threads that bind together the designer's Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

1 of 6 Friday's New York show, located at the Central Park West restaurant Tavern on the Green, highlighted a cozy and warm environment. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid (pictured), Imaan Hammam, and Precious Lee modelled gowns and skirts in colour palettes of black, white, pink, tan, blue and prints.

2 of 6 Kendall Jenner opened Friday's show. Other looks included an oversized pink fuzzy sweater with a wide turtle neck, a modernized circle skirt, a monochromatic checkered blazer and mini skirt, with each piece embodying romantic silhouettes and fabrics in a sophisticated and charming way.

3 of 6 The show, presented in Central Park, emphasized the forced intimacy of the pandemic and the optimism of love in New York City. “I think everyone just wants to feel good about themselves, wants to have fun, and also wants to buy something that makes them feel great but lasts, something that stands the test of time,” Michael Kors said.

4 of 6 Irina Shayk was stunning in a classic gingham dress. Regardless of what chaos is happening in the world, Kors says he hopes this collection helps people feel comfortable in their skin regardless of size or age.

5 of 6 Kors recalled names like Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman and Jackie Kennedy as inspirations for the timeless line. But most of all, Kors emphasized that style is back after a year of coronavirus-related shutdowns plagued the city's arts and culture venues.