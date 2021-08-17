Five reasons to watch 'Paw Patrol' this weekend Published on August 17, 2021 at 09.58

'Paw Patrol: The Movie' is the pups' most exciting adventure yet.

1 of 5 CHASE’S JOURNEY: We’re all used to seeing Chase save the day, but in PAW Patrol: The Movie the heroic pup might just be the one who needs saving. Having to go back into Adventure City has such a scary effect on Chase that he’ll need all his courage and friends to make it through.

2 of 5 HUMDINGER’S PLAN: If the PAW Patrol can’t stop dastardly Mayor Humdinger, Adventure City as we know it might be lost. “I’m going to put the adventure back into Adventure City,” Humdinger threatens. “When I’m done with the place, you won’t even recognise it!”

3 of 5 THE ALL-NEW HQ: Thankfully, Ryder has a few surprises up his sleeve for the pups when they arrive in Adventure City. Not least a brand-new Headquarters, equipped with a massive ramp they can drive.

4 of 5 THE CLOUD CATCHER: Mayor Humdinger has his eyes on an invention called The Cloud Catcher. This incredible flying machine was invented by brilliant scientist Kendra Wilson, to study the weather. But, despite her warnings, Humdinger wants to use it to control the weather.