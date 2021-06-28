Five beachfront eateries in UAE
Published on June 28, 2021 at 09.28
Why not head down to these refreshing spots to have a bite and take in great waterfront views?
Riva Beach Club, The Palm: Sit back, relax, and sip on refreshing drinks at Riva Beach Club, the family-friendly venue on Palm Jumeirah. A special brunch is also available from 1pm to 4pm every Friday.
Babel, La Mer: Featuring a contemporary fusion of Lebanese flavours, Babel at La Mer specialises in a fine dining experience with a delightful ambiance. The two-level restaurant also has a terrace section to enjoy a view of the beach.
Noor Lounge, Mandarin: Find Noor Lounge at one of the most elegant resorts in Dubai, Mandarin Oriental. Enjoy a delectable menu; a special Summer Afternoon Tea experience priced at Dh165 is also on offer.
Ajman Saray: Eat, sleep, dip, repeat at Ajman Saray with pool and beach access for just Dh150 including a free flow of cocktails, hops and grape for three whole hours with a choice of a starter or main course.
The Meat Co. AD: One of the most popular beachfront restaurants in Abu Dhabi, The Meat Co. is also known to serve the best steaks from around the globe. Catch stunning views of the Grand Mosque too. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)