Five beachfront eateries in UAE Published on June 28, 2021 at 09.28

Why not head down to these refreshing spots to have a bite and take in great waterfront views?

1 of 5 Riva Beach Club, The Palm: Sit back, relax, and sip on refreshing drinks at Riva Beach Club, the family-friendly venue on Palm Jumeirah. A special brunch is also available from 1pm to 4pm every Friday.

2 of 5 Babel, La Mer: Featuring a contemporary fusion of Lebanese flavours, Babel at La Mer specialises in a fine dining experience with a delightful ambiance. The two-level restaurant also has a terrace section to enjoy a view of the beach.

3 of 5 Noor Lounge, Mandarin: Find Noor Lounge at one of the most elegant resorts in Dubai, Mandarin Oriental. Enjoy a delectable menu; a special Summer Afternoon Tea experience priced at Dh165 is also on offer.

4 of 5 Ajman Saray: Eat, sleep, dip, repeat at Ajman Saray with pool and beach access for just Dh150 including a free flow of cocktails, hops and grape for three whole hours with a choice of a starter or main course.