First look: Enoc’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion brings past, present and future together Team KT Published on September 15, 2021 at 13.40

The pavilion draws on the design of oil storage tanks with 5 distinct structures; tour to offer visitors '15 minutes of unprecedented experiences'

1 of 5 Enoc Group, the official ‘integrated energy partner’ of Expo 2020 Dubai, has released photos of its stunning Expo 2020 pavilion. The group said it is all set to welcome visitors to the much-awaited six-month mega event that begins on October 1.

2 of 5 The pavilion draws on the design of oil storage tanks with five distinct structures. It includes four ‘houses’ taking visitors on a multi-sensory journey through four narratives: Discovery – what energy is; Harness – what energy enables; Collaborate – what energy needs; and Reimagine – what energy promises.

3 of 5 The pavilion will take visitors on an “inspiring journey that showcases the role of energy in our past, present and future”. It will open “new windows of engagement on the evolution of the sector”, Enoc said on Wednesday.

4 of 5 A tour of the pavilion will offer visitors “15 minutes of unprecedented experiences that draw on the many facets of the overarching theme, ‘Reimagine Energy’”.