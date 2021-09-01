Film fests, camera classes & more, 9 fun things to do this weekend By David Light Published on September 1, 2021 at 22.38

What will you be up to?

1 of 9 Reel motoring magic. The Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival (DMFF) is the only Dubai film festival exclusively dedicated to screening movies focused on motorcycles as well as the amazing culture and camaraderie of the motorcycling community. And it’s on this weekend. Over three days, September 2, 3 and 4, DMFF will screen over 30 dramatic, documentary and short films that reveal the passion of riders and the soul behind motorcycles at Warehouse Four in Al Quoz. Check out dubaimotorcyclefilmfestival.com for a schedule and tickets.

2 of 9 Camera class. Get set to level-up your creativity with Canon’s free virtual event series. Open to all over the next three days, highlights include Canon’s Thinking Social-First panel discussion, focusing on the unique opportunities (and challenges) social platforms can bring photographers of all levels. You will be able to hear from the best in the industry, including documentary photojournalists, picture editors and international publishers, who will be sharing practical advice in a series of unmissable panel talks available to watch. On Saturday tune in to The Portraiture Power Dynamic with Bieke Depoorter, Lindokuhle Sobekwa, Muhammad Salah and Rein Deslé. Head to en.canon-me.com/student-development-programme for details.

3 of 9 Uzbek pride. Don your finest gear to celebrate Uzbekistan Independence Day at The Pointe as The Palm Fountain turns blue, green and white for the rest of the weekend. The water feature will be swaying to the tunes of hit single Aziz Yurtim by Uzbek singer Rashid Holiqov. Catch the show every hour from 8pm to 11pm on Thursday and Friday.

4 of 9 Yas sale. Don’t miss the Yas Theme Parks and CLYMB’s flash sale taking place until September 5. Enjoy 40 per cent off entry tickets at Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and CLYMB Abu Dhabi! ADCB card holders can enjoy an additional 10 per cent off (50% discount) and flash sale tickets are valid for use from the date of purchase until October 14, during public holidays and special events at all parks.

5 of 9 French cinema. Weekend films at Alliance Française Dubai Theatre, Oud Metha are back and they’re kicking off with La Nuit Venue (The Night Ride) by Frédéric Farrucci with Camélia Jordana and Guang Huo. Jin (Huo), a young undocumented immigrant, drives a car every night on behalf of the Chinese mafia. One night, Noémie (Jordana), a bewitching girl, gets into the taxi. As the night races by, a beautiful but dangerous love story develops between them. The movie is on Thursday at 5pm.

6 of 9 Mickey’s here! Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will be setting the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favourite Disney stories because Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is in Abu Dhabi until September 11 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. See how far Moana will go when she bravely embarks on an action-packed voyage into uncharted territory, journey alongside royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, and dive under the sea when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage. Tickets start at Dh80 and are available at etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net.

7 of 9 Arabic stand-up. If you’re a fan of Arabic comedy, you can’t miss this brand new show featuring some of the best talent in the Middle East. Taking place on Saturday at 9pm at The Theatre, Mall Of The Emirates, Al Hezb El Comedy is fully unscripted, based on audience interaction. And for the first time, a musical comedy set will be performed by El No Talents, who will make you laugh out loud with their hilarious original songs.

8 of 9 Night dip brunch. This is the weekend night brunch in Dubai you need to experience! There’s a party in the house at 3in1 Vida Downtown. Stop by on Fridays from 7pm to 9pm for a lively scene with pool access, private cabanas, DJ, delicious unlimited bites, and house bevvies in a wonderful setting. Prices start at Dh199.