Fiestas and fitness: Top 6 things to do in UAE this weekend

What will you be up to?

Outdoor fiesta. It’s time to step out amigos! La Tablita’s outdoor Friday brunch is back. Kick start your Friday vibes from 1pm to 5pm with unlimited food and drinks. Featuring a feast of the best tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more, don’t forget to check out the DJ and Mariachi singer who will delight you with Latin tunes.

Tune in. Ibiza deep house heavyweights Tube & Berger are at The Penthouse’s Skyline Thursday tonight. With over 60 million YouTube plays to their name, these iconic house producers with two acclaimed studio albums will be getting behind the decks from 11pm! You know the Five Palm drill: party to the max.

Diwali at Expo with hip-hop’s Badshah. Rapper Badshah leads the must-see attractions at Late Nights @ Expo’s Diwali special, with two nights devoted to India’s biggest festival of the year on November 4 and 5. Known for his Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs including Paani Paani and Genda Phool, for Diwali weekend, Badshah presents The Live Experience, featuring Aastha Gill and Rico. It will see the artist join forces with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico, who Badshah recently collaborated with for his latest hit, a version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar featuring young Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo.Dhol Tasha and When Chai Met Toast will complete the eclectic line-up on November 4, while Shilpa Ananth, Esther Eden and Peter Cat Recording Co will take over the reins on November 5.

Fit Fest. A wellness month is taking place at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi. Free activities, health checks, outdoor fitness classes including HIIT, GRIT, Zumba and Yoga; fun competitions, health consultations, a walking track, and exciting prizes await. You stand a chance to win an Apple Watch every week just by collecting stamps on your Fit Card and entering a weekly draw. Head down to the mall to find out more and join in today.

Competition time. If you fancy yourself a bit of an athlete Reebok and Les Mills have come up with ‘Fitness for Your Flag’, a competition to get up and get moving. Drawing inspiration from Expo 2020’s central theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the event is asking the 192 countries residing in and visiting Dubai to participate. As a team, you will need to complete 150,000 steps within 30 days. Team members can rack up their steps across Dubai through a series of complimentary energy-pumping classes being hosted at: Expo 2020, Kite Beach and Mushrif Park as well as online or through daily exercise routines. At the end of the competition, organisers will randomly select 10 highly engaged participants from the winning country to receive a Dh5000 cash prize, a Reebok voucher worth Dh1500, a Les Mills MBX Mat, 6-month free subscription of Les Mills+, and a complimentary 30-day membership to GymNation. Sign-ups for ‘Fitness for Your Flag’ are open now on the Steppi App .