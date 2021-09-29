Expo viewing and fashion shows: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on September 29, 2021 at 17.26

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 A song with Shahid. Old Castello Jumeirah is back with its entertainment nights. A regular spot for shisha lovers and a popular hangout destination, the restaurant is known for Indian- Arabic dishes and popular themed evenings. With Sufianna Friday, make your weekend more soulful with the signing sensation Shahid Shahbaz taking to the stage between 10pm and 2am.

2 of 10 A collective effort.The Collective is the brainchild of Dubai-based entrepreneurs Sahiba Narang and Mukta Shahdadpuri who have been part of the city’s social and fashion circuit for many years. The shopping celebration will bring together a wide range of designers under one roof, whether traditional outifts, artisanal embroideries or high-end jewellery, this is the ultimate couture experience. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Samaya Ballroom Ritz Carlton, DIFC, 10am – 8pm.

3 of 10 Are you a DIVA? DIVAlicious is one of the most renowned exhibitions in Dubai. After 10 successful years you can count on it always offering every style available for the festive season, or just head down for a casual shopping spree! With over 90 exhibitors from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistan and, of course, Dubai, mark your calendars for Thursday, Friday and Saturday as DIVAlicious will be running for three days at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road from 11am to 8pm.

4 of 10 Fountain for Expo. The Pointe is celebrating the opening day of Expo 2020 with a unique fountain show and spectacular fireworks display on October 1 at 8.20pm (20:20, get it?). Featuring Expo’s official colours and swaying to the official Expo song, This is Our Time, the fountain performance will be followed by a fireworks extravaganza. The Expo song will continue to play this year and the next at The Palm Fountain.

5 of 10 Get into the Rove. On Friday Rove Expo 2020, located at the central Al Wasl Plaza right at the heart of the World Expo, is opening. The only hotel situated at the Expo 2020 site boasts several F&B outlets, including The Daily, a grab&go Rove Café and The Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sun deck overlooking Al Wasl Plaza. Get close to the action.

6 of 10 Do you polo? As we inch closer to cooler climes, Meliã Desert Palm Dubai is welcoming its new outdoor season this weekend with the launch of the Polo BBQ Brunch. The extensive fare will be served at RARE Portico Terrace overlooking the lush polo field. Tuck into authentic Argentinian delicacies, straight off the Asado grill, while watching a game of polo and enjoying the live music. It’s on every Friday from 4pm to 7pm and starts at Dh250.

7 of 10 Catch Bilal in concert. Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams is the perfect place to spend chilled evenings this winter. To kick off the new season, the restaurant is hosting a special adults-only, one-off concert by Bilal, the iconic singing sensation and ‘the Arab Gypsy Prince’ on October 1. Seating starts at 7pm and costs from Dh500 per person all-in.

8 of 10 BBQ fiesta. Savour a special Middle Eastern-themed S.B.G. (Seared, Braised, Grilled) barbeque buffet while enjoying the live stream of the much-awaited Expo opening at Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair. The grand ceremony on September 30 will be playing during the buffet from 6.30pm to 10.30pm while you savour beef ox-tail ouzi, slow cooked T-Bone steaks, sumac spiced beef ribs, Dawood basha, Um-Ali, Mango Mousse Verrine and more for Dh99.

9 of 10 Ceremony screening. Journey through the streets of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk at the newly-opened Nawab restaurant in Dubai and gaze over at the big screens tonight to watch the Expo 2020 opening ceremony live at 7.30pm.