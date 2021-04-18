Your top 5 places to photograph in the UAE By Staff Reporter Published on April 18, 2021 at 12.52

Time to get that camera out!

1 of 5 If you’re a photography nut, you’re not going to want to miss these locations on our doorstep and camera tips from Binoj Nair, Marketing Director, Canon Middle East. The Dubai Creek: Sensory overload. The Dubai Creek offers a sensory overload with its vibrant sights, sounds and smells. Separating Deira to the North and Bur Dubai to the South, the Creek area is full of traditional souks, including the Gold, Spice and Textile Souks, all within easy walking distance. Exploring the Dubai Creek area is akin to going back in history; the piece de resistance, however, is taking the Creek’s signature abra ride, to get across the creek. Priced at just two dirhams, the view from the abra offers a distinct perspective and memorable sights. Photography tip: Hop on an abra ride to gain a unique and unusual vantage point that offers an unobstructed view from the waterfront. Start with the late afternoon and as it gets darker, you will be able to transition to a skyline, lit up with an abundance of lights.

2 of 5 A staggering feat of aesthetics and architecture at Ain Dubai. Translating to ‘Dubai Eye’, the stunning wheel has made its mark as one of the most memorable landmarks of Dubai. Located at the heart of Bluewaters Island, it’s another example of a world record set by Dubai - The giant Ferris wheel (and observation deck) stands at a staggering height of 210 m, making it the highest in the world. Offering 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline, the backdrop to this marvel of engineering is Dubai’s beautiful coastline and open skies. Photography tip: To capture truly breath-taking cloud shots, that serve as the backdrop, the best time to photograph is when the sun is at its brightest, complimented by dynamic cloud movement. Alternately, if you want to capture vibrant cloud colours, wait till sunset, when the sky and clouds take on different hues of yellow, orange, pink, and blue.

3 of 5 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: A photographer’s dream. Sheikh Zayed mosque’s stunning architecture adorned by its pristine while pillars, the biggest marble mosaic in the world, majestic chandeliers and over 80 marble domes and countless minarets, offers a haven of possibilities for even the most experienced photographer. The contemporary Islamic architecture can be used as a majestic backdrop, while the interior welcomes guests with floral patterns, delicate ornaments, calligraphy work and glass panels studded with Swarovski crystals. There are plenty of fine designs on the walls, floors and columns, waiting to be captured. Photography tip: Make sure to have a wide-angle lens. The central domes and minarets are a glorious sight to behold and in order to capture them in all their splendor, you will need the widest lens in your collection.

4 of 5 Go back in time at Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood. Located along the Dubai Creek and offering a glimpse into the mystery, charm and grace of ‘old Dubai’. The beautifully restored heritage area has much of the original infrastructure preserved and intact. Formerly known as the Bastakiya Quarter, it was built in the early 1900s by merchants who settled in Dubai. Surrounded by traditional buildings, narrow streets and magnificent views from every angle, each alleyway, winding pathway and rooftop tower tells a story of Dubai, as it was, before the seven emirates. Offering insight into Dubai’s heritage, culture and ancient architecture, the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood is a window into the soul of Dubai and is like taking a walk through UAE’s history books. Photography tip: Go up on to the roof of one of the many tall buildings and towers at the ‘golden hour’ (before sunset), to catch the last glimpse of the sun and capture the delicate interplay of light and shadows.